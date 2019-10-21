Cortland man charged in DUI, hit-and-run

John A. Hedwig was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving without insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use and following too closely.

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Cortland man was charged with driving under the influence and six other traffic violations – including leaving the scene of a property damage accident – according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

John A. Hedwig, 35, of the first block of George Avenue, Cortland, also was charged Oct. 18 with driving without insurance, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane use and following too closely, all misdemeanor charges, according to reports and court records.

Deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident shortly before 7 p.m. Oct. 18 where the offending vehicle – a black 2013 Ford Explorer – was traveling east on Route 38 from Meredith Road in Virgil Township, reports show.

The victim pulled into the parking lot at Acquaviva Winery, 47W614 Route 38, Maple Park, to meet with a deputy and paramedics, as there was a child in her vehicle who needed to be checked out. The victim was driving a a white 2016 Ford Explorer, acording to police reports.

The victim provided the license plate number of the black SUV that rear-ended her at Route 38 and County Line Road, reports stated. The victim stated that vehicle would have front-end damage.

Campton Hills police followed a black SUV with that registration as it traveled east on Route 38 from Garfield Road, according to the reports.

The Campton Hills officer stopped the vehicle as it pulled into Metro Self Storage, 2623 Lincoln Highway, St. Charles Township. The officer reported to sheriff’s deputies that the SUV weaved in its lane several times.

Deputies noted that the driver, Hedwig, "had bloodshot, water and glassy eyes and his speech [was] slurred. I could detect an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth," according to the report.

Hedwig denied that he had been involved in an accident. The deputy showed him fresh damage to the front passenger side of his vehicle with white paint transfer, but Hedwig stated the damage and paint had been there for a while, according to the reports. Hedwig refused a breath test, the reports state.

He is to appear in court Nov. 4.

Hedwig had just pleaded guilty and paid a fine in August to a traffic charge of passing a vehicle on the shoulder of the road, court records show.

In DeKalb County in July 2018, Hedwig was cited for driving 21 to 25 mph above the speed limit, for which he was fined, court records show.