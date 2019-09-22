DeKalb’s 4th Ward alderman set to resign; Monday’s council meeting could be last

Alderman Patrick Fagan of the 4th Ward speaks during the consideration of personnel change with the fiscal imbalance to the general fund and knows the choices that were made were not easy after city Manager Bill Nicklas address the city council during the DeKalb city council meeting Jan 28th. (David Toney)

DeKALB – Fourth Ward Alderman Patrick Fagan will not be completing his term, which expires in April 2021, and is set to move out of his ward. Monday is planned to be his last council meeting.

Fagan said Sunday his early exit is "the worst kept secret." He and his family are moving out of his home in the 4th Ward to a home in the 3rd Ward.

"The house is for sale and it hasn't closed yet," Fagan said. "But the way it looks like, Monday could be my last meeting if things go the way they're supposed to."

He said he has not yet sent in a letter of resignation to Mayor Jerry Smith, but has made the council, city staff and the mayor aware that Monday may be his last meeting.

Smith said Sunday that while he's sorry to see Fagan go, he's confident the 4th Ward will find another representative in due time.

"Pat's been a very very good alderman for the 4th Ward," Smith said. "I think the residents down here are going to miss him."

Fagan said when he ran for alderman, he did not anticipate moving before his term was up, but said all except one of his children have moved out of the family home.

"We're just downsizing," Fagan said. "I'm still working full time, so I'm not changing anything on that. It's just an opportunity, one of those things."

Fagan said he’s learned a lot since he was elected in April 2017, the same year as Smith, who’s term will also be up in 2021.

"I don't have political aspirations," Fagan said. "I learned a lot. A lot of people ask me 'Are you having fun yet?' But this isn't fun."

Smith said once he receives Fagan's official resignation letter, he'll set to work soliciting interested 4th Ward residents to fill the vacant position.

“What I’m really excited about is to see how many folks may be interested,” Smith said. “With all the good things happening and momentum we’ve got going, I think this would be a wonderful time for someone to come in.”