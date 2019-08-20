July 05, 2024
News - DeKalb County
News - DeKalb CountyAlerts | Daily ChronicleBusiness | Daily ChronicleBreaking | Daily ChronicleCrime & Courts | Daily ChronicleCrime Brief | Daily ChronicleEducation | Daily ChronicleElection | Daily ChronicleGovernment | Daily ChronicleLocal News | Daily ChronicleMarketing | Daily ChronicleNation & World | Daily ChroniclePolice Reports | Daily ChronicleState | Daily Chronicle
News - DeKalb County

DeKalb County Police Reports for Aug. 20, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb police vehicle

DeKalb police vehicle (Mark Busch)

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

City of DeKalb

• Tatriana Z. Barksdale, 27, of the first block of South 21st Street, Maywood, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with domestic battery.

• Sharnice L.S. Glenn, 32, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Aug. 10, with criminal trespass to land.

• Bernardo L. Hill, 29, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Marcus A. Montgomery, 43, of the first block of M296 Kirk Road, Geneva, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with being in contempt of court.

• Shanell C. Seals, 28, of the 900 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was picked up Saturday, Aug. 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jamon D. Darring, 21, of the 900 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 14, with domestic battery and possession of marijuana.

• Mike Anthony Frank, 33, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 11, with domestic battery.

• Tywan J. Frierson, 34, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 13, with domestic battery.

• Cornelius L. Haynes, 47, of the 300 block of College Avenue. DeKalb, was picked up Sunday. Aug. 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Rachel M. Holmes-Ellison, 25, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was picked up Sunday, Aug. 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Centavius M. Ingram, 26, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb was charged Wednesday, Aug. 14, with criminal trespass to land.

• Brandon A. Mills, 21, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was picked up Tuesday, Aug. 13, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Todd S. Motsinger, 56, of the 1100 block of North 13th Street, DeKalb, was charged Monday. Aug. 12, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 11, with retail theft.

• Milagro M. Nunez, 25, of the 900 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 14, with resisting a police officer and domestic battery.

• Deanne J. Parlor, 22, of the 3000 block of Knox Avenue, Chicago, was picked up Tuesday, Aug. 13, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Matthew J. Ross, 18, of the 600 Teal Court, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 14, with knowingly damaging property.

• Jayaunna A. Young, 25, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was picked up Sunday, Aug. 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Shantelle M. Breeze, 25, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 15, with retail theft.

• Brianna J. Jackson, 20, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 16, with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Boonpet Sayavong, 44, of the 100 block of Sherman Place, DeKalb, was charged Friday. Aug. 16 with lewd exposure.

• Pablo A. Teran, 41, of the 400 block of Bush Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 15, with disorderly conduct.

* Dale M. Tweed, 32, of the 100 block of E. Kirke Gate, Lee, was charged Thursday, Aug. 15, with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

• Eddie Villarreal, 36, of the 400 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb, was picked up Thursday, Aug. 15, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Police ReportsDeKalb CountyDeKalb County Sheriff's OfficeDeKalb Police Department
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois