DeKalb County Police Reports for Aug. 20, 2019

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

City of DeKalb

• Tatriana Z. Barksdale, 27, of the first block of South 21st Street, Maywood, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with domestic battery.

• Sharnice L.S. Glenn, 32, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Aug. 10, with criminal trespass to land.

• Bernardo L. Hill, 29, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08%.

• Marcus A. Montgomery, 43, of the first block of M296 Kirk Road, Geneva, was charged Friday, Aug. 9, with being in contempt of court.

• Shanell C. Seals, 28, of the 900 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was picked up Saturday, Aug. 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Jamon D. Darring, 21, of the 900 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 14, with domestic battery and possession of marijuana.

• Mike Anthony Frank, 33, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 11, with domestic battery.

• Tywan J. Frierson, 34, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 13, with domestic battery.

• Cornelius L. Haynes, 47, of the 300 block of College Avenue. DeKalb, was picked up Sunday. Aug. 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Rachel M. Holmes-Ellison, 25, of the 800 block of Russell Road, DeKalb, was picked up Sunday, Aug. 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Centavius M. Ingram, 26, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb was charged Wednesday, Aug. 14, with criminal trespass to land.

• Brandon A. Mills, 21, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was picked up Tuesday, Aug. 13, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Todd S. Motsinger, 56, of the 1100 block of North 13th Street, DeKalb, was charged Monday. Aug. 12, with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.

• Nathan H. Myers, 35, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Aug. 11, with retail theft.

• Milagro M. Nunez, 25, of the 900 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 14, with resisting a police officer and domestic battery.

• Deanne J. Parlor, 22, of the 3000 block of Knox Avenue, Chicago, was picked up Tuesday, Aug. 13, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Matthew J. Ross, 18, of the 600 Teal Court, DeKalb, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 14, with knowingly damaging property.

• Jayaunna A. Young, 25, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, was picked up Sunday, Aug. 11, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Shantelle M. Breeze, 25, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 15, with retail theft.

• Brianna J. Jackson, 20, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday, Aug. 16, with domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

• Boonpet Sayavong, 44, of the 100 block of Sherman Place, DeKalb, was charged Friday. Aug. 16 with lewd exposure.

• Pablo A. Teran, 41, of the 400 block of Bush Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, Aug. 15, with disorderly conduct.

* Dale M. Tweed, 32, of the 100 block of E. Kirke Gate, Lee, was charged Thursday, Aug. 15, with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

• Eddie Villarreal, 36, of the 400 block of Sycamore Road, DeKalb, was picked up Thursday, Aug. 15, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.