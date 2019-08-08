Newark woman injured in car vs. train crash near Bristol Township campground

Train and police officials investigate the scene of a train and vehicle crash on Thursday, Aug. 8 off of Van Emmon Road near the Hideaway Lakes campground in Bristol Township. (Katie Finlon)

UPDATED AT 6:25 P.M. THURSDAY, AUG. 8

Deputies from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash involving a car and train that injured a Newark woman on Thursday afternoon off Van Emmon Road in front of the Hideaway Lakes campground in Bristol Township.

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bryan Harl said the call for the incident came into sheriff’s officials at 1:58 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. He said the best that sheriff’s officials can tell as of mid-afternoon Thursday is that the individual driving the vehicle was turning off of Van Emmon Road and heading toward the campground.

“She was crossing the tracks while the train was coming and was struck by the train,” Harl said.

The driver was Colleen Slatton, 56, of Newark, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. The release said Slatton was cited for disobeying a train’s audible signal and was transported to Rush Copley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Railnet maintains the railway, the release said. The locomotive involved was a Burlington Northern Santa Fe, or BNSF, train.

Harl said there are no gates or lights at the driveway where the woman tried to cross the train tracks.

"It’s all private property out there," Harl said. "There are no warning signals or anything."

Kendall County Sheriff's deputies and witnesses at the scene declined comment on record immediately following the incident. The Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District fire officials and paramedics were also summoned to the scene.

• This story will be updated as more information on this incident becomes available.