Victim’s name released in deadly crash near Gardner

Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s Office has released the name of the victim killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday.

Sabrina Walski, 25, of South Wilmington, was pronounced deceased at 8:18 a.m. Thursday by Callahan.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Walski was traveling north on Campus Blacktop near Gardner, when for some unknown reason, her vehicle left the roadway, traveling through a ditch and coming to rest in a bean field, which is located just north of Livingston County Road.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene, after a passerby observed a vehicle in the bean field. It is unknown when the crash occurred. An autopsy was performed on Thursday.

The death remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.