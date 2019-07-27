Survey results will be compiled for Ottawa’s Thornton Park

A resident scans designs as he fills out a survey during an open house at Thornton Park. Results of the survey will help the city make a master plan for the park. (Shaw Local News Network)

Representatives from Upland Design collected surveys and ideas Thursday night at Thornton Park pertaining to its future.

About 45 people attended an open invitation to come out to the park and share their thoughts on its revitalization.

The city of Ottawa is applying for an Open Space Lands Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to redevelop the park. The grant would be for $600,000 with half of that being backed by the city of Ottawa.

A meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at City Hall to share the results of the survey with the goal of developing a master plan.

Among the attendess were a handful of pickleball players. Commissioner Marla Rodriguez said a popular idea is to resurface and repaint the basketball and pickleball courts.

The pickleball group plays on three courts at Lincoln Douglas Park. A resurfaced Thornton Park could provide the group with four courts, meaning people won't have to sit out, waiting to play.

"Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports," said Larry Langston. "We have about 45 people play with us three days a week."

A variety of designs for a new playground were shared on posterboards for the public to rate their favorites. Also, mockups of a splash pad, another proposal, were shared for the 53-year-old park.

"The park has served the public well," said Michelle Kelly, of Upland Design. "The park has a wonderful layout and design. A question is: What still fits Ottawa's needs?"

Former mayor Bob Eschbach called the park a gem and encouraged folks to maintain the park's beauty.

Neighbors of the park attended the meeting, saying they hoped for more lighting, surveillance and additional police patrols.

For more information, contact Tami Koppen at 815-433-0161, ext. 240. Suggestions can also be sent to tkoppen@cityofottawa.org.