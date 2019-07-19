Sauk Valley police reports for July 19, 2019

STERLING POLICE

Dustin Sawyer, 32, of Rock Falls; 3:14 a.m. Thursday at First Avenue and East 13th Street; no insurance.

Haley Mayoral, 26, of Rock Falls; 5:02 a.m. Thursday at Locust Street and Lynn Blvd., no insurance.

Joan M. Kreps, 64, of Sterling; 7:46 a.m. Thursday at East LeFevre Road and 11th Avenue; disobeying a stop sign.

Breanna E. Ruggles, 26, of Rock Falls; 12;27 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Lincolnway, driving with a suspended license, no insurance.

Lavonne K. Dykema, 66, of Morrison; 1:40 p.m. Thursday at Lynn Blvd., and Freeport Road; failure to obey an officer.

Alicia Jiminez, 39, of Sterling; 10:01 p.m. Thursday at West Fourth Street and Avenue I; no insurance,

Jacob Starbuck, 28, of Sterling, 10:32 p.m. Thursday at East Third Street and Broadway Avenue; no insurance.

DIXON POLICE

Eric L. Thomson, 24, of Dixon; 6;13 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Washington Avenue; trespass.

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF

Jacob Lucas Starbuck, 28, of Sterling, 11:30 p.m.; domestic battery; taken to Lee County Jail.

Jesse Russell, 23, of Rock Falls; 10:39 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Oregon Trail Road; suspended license; taken to Ogle County Jail.

MORRISON POLICE

Marcia A. Ervin, 49, of Dixon; expired driver's license.

Andrais R. Smith, 23, of Morrison; no insurance.