July 12, 2024
Sauk Valley police reports for July 19, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING POLICE

Dustin Sawyer, 32, of Rock Falls; 3:14 a.m. Thursday at First Avenue and East 13th Street; no insurance.

Haley Mayoral, 26, of Rock Falls; 5:02 a.m. Thursday at Locust Street and Lynn Blvd., no insurance.

Joan M. Kreps, 64, of Sterling; 7:46 a.m. Thursday at East LeFevre Road and 11th Avenue; disobeying a stop sign.

Breanna E. Ruggles, 26, of Rock Falls; 12;27 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Lincolnway, driving with a suspended license, no insurance.

Lavonne K. Dykema, 66, of Morrison; 1:40 p.m. Thursday at Lynn Blvd., and Freeport Road; failure to obey an officer.

Alicia Jiminez, 39, of Sterling; 10:01 p.m. Thursday at West Fourth Street and Avenue I; no insurance,

Jacob Starbuck, 28, of Sterling, 10:32 p.m. Thursday at East Third Street and Broadway Avenue; no insurance.

DIXON POLICE

Eric L. Thomson, 24, of Dixon; 6;13 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Washington Avenue; trespass.

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF

Jacob Lucas Starbuck, 28, of Sterling, 11:30 p.m.; domestic battery; taken to Lee County Jail.

Jesse Russell, 23, of Rock Falls; 10:39 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Oregon Trail Road; suspended license; taken to Ogle County Jail.

MORRISON POLICE

Marcia A. Ervin, 49, of Dixon; expired driver's license.

Andrais R. Smith, 23, of Morrison; no insurance.

