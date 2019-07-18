July 12, 2024
DeKalb County Police Reports for July 19, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb police vehicle (Mark Busch)

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb County

• Mariah Wilkinson, 19, of the 600 block of North View Street, Hinckley, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and expired registration.

• Shelby M. Wead-Doherty, 25, of the 4900 block of West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, was charged Saturday with criminal damage to property.

• James Hurms, 48, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Friday with violation of electronic home monitoring.

Sycamore Police Department

• Gregory B. Latson, 37, of DeKalb, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault.

• Airen N. Milam, 32, of Sycamore, was charged Wednesday with domestic battery.

• Rhiannon J. Foster, 41, of Sycamore, was charged Friday with permitting a minor to become intoxicated.

• Jason Hesenflow, 48, of Sycamore, was charged Friday with obstructing identification and arrested on a warrant for being in contempt of court.

Northern Illinois University

• Brendon G. Elliott, 32, of the 1100 block of South Cross Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday with public indecency.

• Jessie Christian, 24, of the 2100 block of High Meadow Road, Naperville, was charged Tuesday with harassment through electronic communication, telephone threat and harassment by telephone.

DeKalb Police Department

• Marc A. Anderson, 21, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Brendon G. Elliott, 32, a transient of DeKalb, was charged Sunday with theft.

• Vivian V. Evans, 23, of the 1100 block of West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was charged Monday with retail theft.

• Chakuma Killingsworth, 19, of the 1500 block of Rogers Court, DeKalb, was charged Sunday with battery.

• Luis A. Mercado-Esquivel, 24, of the 400 block of South First Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday with domestic battery.

• Robert D. Weems, 56, of the 100 block of Home Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

