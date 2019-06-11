DeKalb County Police Reports for June 13, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Donnell Miller, 25, of the 2300 block of East Eves Circle, DeKalb, was arrested Saturday, June 8, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Kenneth R. Brown, 62, of the 2000 block of Eves Court, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, June 11, with theft of labor and services.

• Stephanie L. Davis, 34, of the 1000 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, June 11, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Kendall A. Echols, 24, of the 900 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was arrested Tuesday, June 11 on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Jada L. Livous, 20, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, June 10, with domestic battery.

• Titus C. Perez, 26, of the 300 block of N. Clay Street, Macomb, was arrested Tuesday, June 11, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Kyia M. Polk, 19, of the 500 block of Ashland Avenue, Aurora, was arrested Sunday, June 9, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Aaron L. Russom, 38, of the 1500 block of Moluf Street, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, June 9, on a warrant of failure to appear in court.

• Gerald A. Seablom, 48, of the 900 block of Colby Court, DeKalb, was charged Monday, June 10, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Katherine D. Talbot, 28, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, DeKalb, was charged Monday, June 10, with theft and criminal trespass to land.

Northern Illinois University

• Mackenzie L. Zaleski, 21, of the 1000 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, June 11, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08%.