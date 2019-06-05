July 12, 2024
Bond set at $50,000 for man charged in Downers Grove domestic incident

By Shaw Local News Network

By Shaw Local News Network
DOWNERS GROVE – Bond was set at $50,000 June 5 for a Downers Grove man was charged with domestic battery following an incident that took place the previous day near Maple Avenue and Main Street.

Lorenzo Flores, 44, of the 1000 block of Maple Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged June 5 with one count of domestic battery, a class 4 felony, according to a Downers Grove Police Department news release.

During the incident, Flores and another family member were both injured and transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, according to the release.

Flores is due back in court July 1 at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton.

