Coroner identifies Harvard teen as Spring Grove-area shooting victim

Sheriff’s deputies on May 16 investigate in the 11100 block of Serenity Path near Spring Grove. (Shaw Local News Network)

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting last week near Spring Grove as an 18-year-old Harvard man.

Dylan E. Sanchez died from an apparent gunshot wound to the face, according to a news release from the McHenry County Coroner’s office. He was found dead May 15 and his autopsy was performed on Friday, according to the release.

About 7:15 p.m. May 15, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11100 block of Serenity Path. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered 47-year-old John Maki Jr. and Sanchez’s body inside the home.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Prosecutors have charged Maki of Spring Grove with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot Sanchez, according to a criminal complaint. First-degree murder carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison.

An order filed after court Friday morning showed that Maki’s bond was set at $5 million, and the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent him. Maki is due back in court May 31.