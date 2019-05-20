Man charged in Sleepy Hollow stabbings did cocaine, drank before attack on neighbors, documents show

A Sleepy Hollow man accused of stabbing his teenage neighbors allegedly drank beer and snorted a line of cocaine before the attack, according to a search warrant filed by Huntley Police Department officer Chris Pishotta.

Fabian J. Torres, 32, of the 900 block of Saratoga Parkway, Sleepy Hollow, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed violence, attempted murder, home invasion, attempted aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated restraint stemming from the April 8 incident.

The teenagers, who eventually escaped, tried to fight Torres off by using the alleged attacker’s knife and a shotgun found in the home, Pishotta wrote.

Sleepy Hollow Police Department responded about 12:35 p.m. April 8 to the 900 block of Saratoga Parkway, where police said a 17-year-old boy and his 19-year-old sister were attacked.

The two teenagers were home-schooled and had been in the “school room” at their house when Torres allegedly entered the home, brandishing a knife and wearing a black backpack, Pishotta wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Kane County.

Torres allegedly ordered the boy to sit in a corner of the room and then sexually assaulted the woman, Pishotta wrote. The woman found an opportunity during the assault to grab her attacker’s knife, and a fight broke out between all three of them, Pishotta wrote.

Both the boy and his sister were injured during the fight. The woman escaped and ran naked to the neighbors’ house, where someone called the police, Pishotta wrote.

The teenage boy ran upstairs to his father’s bedroom where he knew there was a loaded shotgun. Torres chased him up the stairs and came after the teen with a knife, documents show.

The teen tried to shoot Torres but the gun wouldn’t fire, Pishotta wrote. The teen then began hitting Torres with the weapon, and Torres started cutting the teen with the knife before leaving him on the bed and fleeing the scene, knives in hand, Pishotta wrote.

At 12:50 p.m., police received a call that a man wielding a knife had entered into a nearby residence on Jamestowne Road. Residents at the home told police that a man, who was covered in blood, entered the house and went into the backyard where he grabbed the homeowner and threatened her with a knife. He demanded that the woman take him to her car, police said, which she refused.

Police found Torres in West Dundee, near Carrington and Randall roads, and took him into custody. Torres later was taken to St. Joseph hospital, Pishotta wrote.

Police collecting evidence discovered that Torres had a roll of duct tape, a can of pepper spray and some rope in the black bag. An April 9 receipt for some of those purchases was discovered at Torres home the next day.

Torres told police that he had gone to multiple retail stores to buy food, alcohol and the pepper spray the day of the attack. He drank the beer he bought, “inhaled” a line of cocaine then took a shower, got dressed and called his girlfriend before leaving the house and going to the victim’s home, Pishotta wrote.

Torres had been out on parole since Oct. 19, 2018, after serving time during a prison sentence for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a crowded Algonquin grocery store in 2011, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In 2014, Torres pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted aggravated arson. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the incident at Joe Caputo and Sons Fruit Market, where Torres formerly was employed.

He was only required to serve 50% of the sentence, however, and received credit for more than two years he’d already spent awaiting trial at the McHenry County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Torres is due in court for a May 29 preliminary hearing at the Kane County Courthouse. He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail.