Huntley man posted photos of child he knew to porn website, police say

A 26-year-old Huntley man faces felony charges after allegedly posting photos of a child whom he knew to a pornographic website, police said.

Huntley police on Thursday arrested Ryan T. Walsh, of the 10400 block of Sawgrass Lane, following a nearly two-year investigation, Deputy Police Chief Michael Klunk said.

The police department was notified in July 2017 about inappropriate images of a child that had been posted online, Klunk said. Officers attempted for the next several months to contact the juvenile girl, who was between 13 and 17 years old at the time. Walsh was not in a romantic relationship with the girl, and does not appear to have taken the photographs himself, Klunk said.

Police contacted the girl in January 2018, and eventually traced the poster’s IP address back to Walsh, Klunk said.

“Once we get that information we dial down into where the image came from and then who within that address would have disseminated that information,” Klunk said.

Walsh is charged with posting graphic information on a pornographic website – a felony offense typically punishable by as many as three years in prison. He was released on bond from the Huntley Police Department on Thursday, and is due back in court May 29.