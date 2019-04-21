July 19, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban News

Plainfield man charged with DUI following crash on I-355

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

DOWNERS GROVE - A Plainfield man was charged April 21 with driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash on Interstate 355 in Downers Grove.

Marco Alegria, 33, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the black Dodge Caravan he was driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 355 struck the front of a white Mitsubishi Galant at 5:20 a.m., according to an Illinois State Police news release.

The impact caused the Mitsubishi to strike the center concrete median wall to the left of the roadway, according to the report.

Alegria was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Downers Grove Fire Department, the report said.

The driver of the Galant, Kelly Esch, 31, of Burbank, also transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Downers Grove Fire Department, according to the report.

This crash is currently being investigated by police.

Shaw Local News Network

