DeKalb County police reports for April 1, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Mason C. Forest, 27, of the 800 block of Charles Street, DeKalb, was charged Thursday, March 28, with battery.

• Leandrew Powell, 23, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, March 27, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Diante L. Washington, 29, of the 1200 block of South 14th Street, Maywood, was charged Wednesday, March 27, with domestic battery.

• Darion O. Williams, 21, of the 5500 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, March 27, with disorderly conduct involving firearms or air guns.

DeKalb County

• Patrick A. Goyack, 27, of the 4400 block of Deames Street, Plano, was charged Sunday, March 31, with driving under the influence, improper lane use, and driving without insurance.

• Nathan P. Ringenberg, 26, of the first block of Main Street, Elburn, was charged Friday, March 29, with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Northern Illinois University

• Sean B. Thomas, 50, of the 1600 block of Mayflower Drive, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, March 30, with criminal trespass to land.

• David Neese, 24, of the 1600 block of Golden Rod Terrace, Round Lake Beach, was charged Friday, March 29, with burglary, theft, and unlawful possession of a credit or debit card.