July 25, 2024
Suburban News
Police investigate armed robbery at Glen Ellyn 7-Eleven

By SUBURBAN LIFE
Emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

GLEN ELLYN - Glen Ellyn police are investigating a March 31 armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store at 803 N. Main St., according to a police department news release.

The offender entered the store at about 6 a.m, displayed a handgun and fled the store with cash, according to the release.

The offender was described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old with pimples on his cheeks. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown coat, the report stated.

No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Glen Ellyn Police at 630-469-1187.

