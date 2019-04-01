High school sports roundup for Monday, April 1, 2019

Johnsburg scored four times in the top of the seventh inning against Richmond-Burton on Monday to rally for a 6-5 win in Kishwaukee River Conference baseball in Richmond.

Josh Notriano provided the big hit in the inning with a bases-clearing, three-run double to put the Skyhawks (2-2, 1-0 KRC) in front. Augie Lichtenstein also had two RBIs for Johnsburg, and starter Ryan Linkletter struck out eight and allowed three runs in four innings.

Luke Uhwat tossed six innings for R-B (2-6, 0-1), giving up three runs (one earned) with six strikeouts. Dalton Wood tripled and drove in two, and Griffin Taylor had an RBI.

Huntley 3, Dundee-Crown 0: At Huntley, Eli Paplanus (3-1) scattered six hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings before Christian Kasal closed out the Fox Valley Conference win for the Red Raiders.

Michael Talesky had two hits, including a double, and scored twice for Huntley (5-2, 1-0), and Zach Model had an RBI.

Riley Fischer tossed six innings for D-C (2-5, 0-1), allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits.

Crystal Lake Central 13, Jacobs 2 (6 inn.): At Algonquin, the Tigers (4-3, 1-0) pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of five errors to pick up an FVC win.

Alec Bolanowski went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, including a two-run homer. Reece Mensching doubled, walked twice and drove in two runs, Daniel Williams was 4 for 4 with two RBIs, James Mills had three RBIs, and Will Welder scored four times.

Mensching allowed two runs on five hits in five innings for the win.

Luke Holub launched a two-run homer for Jacobs (3-4. 0-1), and Bryan Belo had two hits.

Woodstock North 3, Harvard 1: At Harvard, Bryce Nolan’s two-run single in the top of the first inning proved to be enough for the Thunder (1-4, 1-0) in a KRC win.

Felipe De Avila went 3 for 4, Dustin Herrmann was 2 for 3 with an RBI. De Avila struck out 10 in six innings, and Herrmann pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts for a save.

Hunter Gratz and Jagur Streit each doubled for Harvard (0-1, 0-1), and Jacob Stanley had an RBI. Andrew Cooke allowed three runs (one earned) in three innings, and Stanley fanned five in four scoreless innings.

Burlington Central 2, Marengo 0: At Burlington, the Indians (1-5, 0-1) were shut out in KRC action by the Rockets (1-3, 1-0).

Aiden Smith surrendered two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts in four innings. He also went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk, and Andrew Erbstoesser stole a base.

Justin Oine struck out four in two scoreless innings in relief.

Boylan 3, Woodstock 1: At Rockford, Boylan pushed across two runs in the sixth inning to hand Woodstock a nonconference loss.

Calvin Wormley drove in the only run for the Blue Streaks (0-3), while starter Logan List allowed one run with three strikeouts in five innings.

SOFTBALL

Grant 14, Johnsburg 4 (5 inn.): At Fox Lake, Adriana Montewska and Kate Linkletter each went 2 for 3 with a double in a nonconference loss for the Skyhawks (1-3).

Megan Patterson had a double and an RBI, and Addison Mass also drove in one run.

Pecatonica 11, Alden-Hebron 10: At Pecatonica, the Giants suffered a nonconference loss after Pecatonica pushed across two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Zoe Deeringer finished 2 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs to pace A-H (1-2), Abby Wanderer was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and Carly Gritmacker drove in two runs.

Hononegah 9, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, the Chargers dropped their nonconference contest.

GIRLS SOCCER

McHenry 1, Wheeling 0: At the McHenry Invitational, freshman Evelyn Corona scored the match’s only goal with an assist from sophomore Gracie Gasmann.

Annie Bantner made six saves for McHenry.

Cary-Grove 3, Schaumburg 0: At the St. Charles East Tournament, Jenna Stayart scored three times in the first half to lead the Trojans (3-0-1) to a nonconference victory.

Avery Nielsen and Maggie Mason were credited with assists, and McKenna Sheehan made four saves for the shutout.

Antioch 2, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Mackenzie Schwalbach made six saves, but the Hurricanes were unable to get anything going offensively in a nonconference loss.

BOYS TENNIS

Huntley 7, Schaumburg 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept all seven matches in their nonconference win.

Saarav Desai, Thomas Patel and Matt Grubbs won in singles competition, while Julian Collins and Jack Adams, Justin Schee and Drake Southwell, Ben Saiz and Andrew Burkey and Dani Dharmarnte and Jason Coleman won in doubles play.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mundelein 15, Huntley 8: At Huntley, Isabella Wiechec led the Red Raiders with three goals in a loss to Mundelein.

Kate Joyce scored twice, while Taylor Wentz, Jessica Parker and Olivia Wombacher each recorded a goal. Kaz Black made 24 saves.

BADMINTON

McHenry 18, Niles North 0: At Niles, the Warriors won all 18 matches to improve to 8-0 on the season.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Genoa-Kingston Quadrangular: At Genoa, Harvard’s Zach Isonhart ran on two winning relays as the Hornets took third in the meet.

Isonhart teamed with Daniel Mercado, Jason Pichardo and Reid Stricker to win the 4x800 relay, and ran with John Lich, Jose Gonzalez and Samuel Sanchez to win the 4x100.

Jahkari Miller was second in the long jump and fourth in the 100. Steven Austin took second in the 3,200 and Travis Melson was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles.