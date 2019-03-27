DeKalb County police reports for March 27, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Henzelo C. Barner, 23, of the 1300 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, March 22, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

• Ryan Scott Fox, 37, of the 500 block of Ball Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, March 24, with cruel treatment of animals.

• James Curtis Handegan, 40, of the 800 block of North 13th Street, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, March 24, with domestic battery.

• Giselle Kirkhuff, 23, of the 900 block of Fotis Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, March 24, with domestic battery.

• Ashley M. Land, 28, of the 800 block of West Taylor Street, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 22, with battery.

• Dwan Mschan, 43, of the 6200 block of South Evans Street, Chicago, was charged Sunday, March 24, with violating parole and domestic battery.

• Larry E. Turner-Flowers, 30, a transient, was charged Friday, March 22, with criminal trespass to land.

• Christopher P. Wright, 34, of the 1500 block of Stonefield Drive, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, March 24, with domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery with strangulation.

DeKalb County Sheriff

• Jason L. Jackson, 32, of the 300 block of West New York Street, Aurora, was charged Tuesday, March 26, with possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, domestic battery, driving without a license, and violating an order of protection.

• Sarah A. Evans, 37, of the 26000 block of Glidden Road, Clare was arrested Sunday, March 24, on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court related to driving under the influence.

• Amanda N. Ramsey, 35, of the 2000 block of DeKalb Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 22, with driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08 percent.