DeKalb County area police reports for March 22, 2019

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

• Jacob A. Esparza, 27, of the 500 block of Normal Road, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, March 17, with domestic battery.

• Mario Hernandez, 34, of the 800 block of East Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, was arrested Sunday, March 17, on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Johnathon M. Lovett, 24, of the 10000 block of Route 23, Waterman, was charged Tuesday, March 19, with domestic battery.

• Patrick Owens, 27, of the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Monday, March 18, on two warrants for failing to appear in court.

• Gilberto Quintana, 22, of the 100 block of East Kirke Gate, Lee, was charged Sunday, March 17, with domestic battery.

• Antonio Sanchez, 25, of the 9600 block of Ivanhoe Avenue, Schiller Park, was charged Sunday, March 17, with violating an order of protection.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

• Griselfa G. Rocha, 46, of the 800 block of Victoria Drive, Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday, March 20, on a Kane County warrant for failing to appear in court.

• Tyra M. Mason, 20, of the 700 block of Regent Drive, DeKalb, was arrested Wednesday, March 20, on a Batavia warrant for failing to appear in court and charged with driving on a suspended license and operating a vehicle without insurance.