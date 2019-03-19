August 22, 2024
News - DeKalb County
News - DeKalb CountyAlerts | Daily ChronicleBusiness | Daily ChronicleBreaking | Daily ChronicleCrime & Courts | Daily ChronicleCrime Brief | Daily ChronicleEducation | Daily ChronicleElection | Daily ChronicleGovernment | Daily ChronicleLocal News | Daily ChronicleMarketing | Daily ChronicleNation & World | Daily ChroniclePolice Reports | Daily ChronicleState | Daily Chronicle
News - DeKalb County

DeKalb County police reports for March 20, 2019

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKalb Police Department

• Gene T. Gunn, 36, of the 1300 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, March 16, for criminal trespass to land.

• Robert E. Lewis, 26, of the 1400 block of North Monitor Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, March 15, with criminal trespass to land.

• Christian H. Rincon, 19, of the 900 block of South Sixth Street, DeKalb, was arrested Friday, March 15, on a warrant for failing to appear in court, and charged with driving on a suspended license.

• Gerald A. Seablom, 48, of the 900 block of Colby Court, DeKalb, was charged Friday, March 15, with domestic battery, and interfering in a domestic violence report.

Police ReportsDeKalb Police DepartmentDeKalb County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois