Joliet union leader questions disciplinary process as two cases drag on

The head of a Joliet police union is raising questions about the city’s disciplinary process as the cases of two fired officers are waiting to be heard.

Officers Brian Nagra and Lionel Allen were taken off the job and recommended for dismissal Jan. 11. But they continue to receive full pay and benefits while their cases have yet to be brought to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

The board meets Monday with the Nagra and Allen cases again not on the agenda.

Sgt. Patrick Cardwell, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Supervisors Union, plans to be at the meeting after an email exchange with commissioners over the time being taken to bring the cases to the board.

“The entire discipline process with this board has been compromised and my membership finds it disturbing,” Cardwell said in the Thursday email.

Nagra and Allen belong to a separate Fraternal Order of Police unit for patrol officers.

Cardwell did not mention Nagra or Allen in the email or in a subsequent interview with The Herald-News.

But the Nagra and Allen cases are the only two police disciplinary matters known to be pending before the board.

Two members of the supervisors’ union have been disciplined in connection with one of the cases, Cardwell said. The supervisors did not appeal to the police board.

“We’ve had people disciplined already for the offense, but the greater offense is not being addressed,” he said.

Police and city officials have refused to discuss reasons for the dismissals, which would become public if the cases are ever brought to the fire and police board.

Sources have said the Nagra case involves misrepresentation of overtime.

Interim City Attorney Chris Regis acknowledged Friday that he conducted an investigation as the city’s inspector general into Nagra’s case but would not discuss the findings.

“Because he has a hearing, I cannot comment on that,” Regis said.

Regis said he did not know when the Nagra and Allen cases would be brought to the board, saying both sides are still in the discovery phase.

Herb Lande, chairman of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, defended the board, saying it cannot act until the matter is brought to them.

“We’re not sitting on anything,” he said, “because it hasn’t come to us yet.”