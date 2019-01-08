Lance Yednock set to take office as state representative

Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, speaks with editors from The Times in October in Ottawa. Yednock will be sworn in today as the 76th District state representative, serving La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and Livingston counties. Yednock won the seat in November in a race against incumbent Streator Republican Jerry Long. (Shaw Local News Network)

State Rep.-elect Lance Yednock was on his way to Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

He will be sworn in with the 101st General Assembly on Wednesday, succeeding Jerry Long, R-Streator. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will take office Monday, Jan. 14.

Including Yednock's victory, Democrats will have a 74-44 supermajority in the House, along with a 40-19 supermajority in the Senate.

Yednock said his top priority is to pass a state budget. He also said he wants to make sure downstate schools are equally funded to suburban counterparts, work for property tax relief measures and protect workers' rights.

"I'm looking forward to a fruitful couple of years," Yednock said. "There's a new spirit of cooperation in the Legislature and through the governor's office."

On a more local level, Yednock said he is interested in the rewatering and upkeep of the Illinois & Michigan Canal and the state park system.

Yednock has set up interviews with school superintendents and city officials within his district. He’s also met with state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, who will begin her third term in the 38th District, which overlaps with Yednock’s 76th House District. He wants to meet with lawmakers from neighboring districts: State Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, and State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha.

Yednock said constituents can contact him by email at staterepyednock@gmail.com or comment on his Facebook page at facebook.com/StateRepLanceYednock

He also started a Twitter account @StateRepYednock

He said he is finalizing plans for a district office in downtown Ottawa and will release information once the lease is set.

Yednock said he intends to step down from his full-time post as business agent for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, but he will continue to work with the union in a part-time capacity that hasn't been decided yet.

He said other lawmakers maintain their jobs during their terms and he has said he doesn't believe it is a conflict of interest.

“My primary, full-time job will be as state rep,” Yednock said. “I plan to stay with the union in some capacity, as a part-time position, anything I can do for the Local.”