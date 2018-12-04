Schoenstedt elected to 4th term as 12th Circuit chief judge in Will County

Richard Schoenstedt was elected to his fourth term as chief judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit in Will County.

Schoenstedt was appointed as an associate circuit court judge in 2001 and was elected as a circuit court judge in 2002. He previously served as the presiding judge of the felony division and began his first two-year term as chief judge in December 2012, according to a news release.

“I am humbled and honored to have been elected by my colleagues to a fourth term as chief judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit,” he said. “I look forward to continuing our excellent relationships with the Will County executive, Will County Board and elected and appointed officials. These relationships are more important than ever as we work together on completion of a new courthouse and the implementation of new technology.”

Circuit judges elect the chief judge to oversee the many administrative functions of the judicial branch. While the chief judge oversees the judicial branch of the 12th Judicial Circuit, they do not instruct other judges on how to rule on matters within their courtrooms.

“The next two years look to be even more exciting than the last six years,” Schoenstedt said. “Seeing the fruition of the courthouse project and the further development of technological advancements ... will be extremely gratifying.”