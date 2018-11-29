Brandon Road bridge reopening pushed back

The Brandon Road bridge now is tentatively scheduled to open sometime next week.

Friday had been the tentative reopening day for the drawbridge. But the schedule was pushed back as the Illinois Department of Transportation waits on a part needed to complete the repairs.

IDOT is expecting the part to arrive soon so the bridge can be reopened sometime next week, Bridge Maintenance Engineer Sarah Wilson said.

The bridge has been closed since Nov. 2 in the latest of a series of breakdowns in the center lock mechanism, connecting the ends of the bridge. Breakdowns in the mechanism have been recurring since late 2016, and IDOT plans a more extensive repair project next spring to replace most of it, Wilson said.