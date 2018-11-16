November 30, 2023
McHenry grad, Packers tight end Tonyan catches 1st NFL touchdown on Thursday Night Football

By Sean Hammond
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half Thursday in Seattle.

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half Thursday in Seattle. (AP Photo)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled out to his right and flicked a pass deep down field against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. At the goal line, Packers tight end and former McHenry football player Robert Tonyan was a step ahead of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

Tonyan hauled in Rodgers’ pass for a 54-yard touchdown. The first-quarter score was Tonyan’s first NFL reception and his first touchdown.

Tonyan is a 2012 McHenry East graduate who played FCS college football at Indiana State.

He went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed with Detroit as a free agent and went through training camp with the Lions before being cut in September 2017.

The Packers signed Tonyan to a futures contract in January. The 24-year-old made eight catches in the preseason, including two touchdowns, but had not caught a pass in the regular season until Thursday.

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.