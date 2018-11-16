McHenry grad, Packers tight end Tonyan catches 1st NFL touchdown on Thursday Night Football

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half Thursday in Seattle. (AP Photo)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled out to his right and flicked a pass deep down field against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. At the goal line, Packers tight end and former McHenry football player Robert Tonyan was a step ahead of Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald.

Tonyan hauled in Rodgers’ pass for a 54-yard touchdown. The first-quarter score was Tonyan’s first NFL reception and his first touchdown.

Tonyan is a 2012 McHenry East graduate who played FCS college football at Indiana State.

He went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed with Detroit as a free agent and went through training camp with the Lions before being cut in September 2017.

The Packers signed Tonyan to a futures contract in January. The 24-year-old made eight catches in the preseason, including two touchdowns, but had not caught a pass in the regular season until Thursday.