NFL: McHenry East grad Robert Tonyan signs futures contract with Packers

Buffalo Bills' Kevon Seymour tackles Detroit Lions' Robert Tonyan during the second half of a NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Tonyan, a McHenry grad, signed a futures contract with the Green Bay Packers Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Robert Tonyan, a 2012 McHenry East graduate, was one of five players the Green Bay Packers signed to futures deals on Tuesday.

Tonyan, a tight end from Indiana State, was signed to the Packers’ practice squad in early December. He went undrafted in April, but signed with Detroit as a free agent and went through training camp with the Lions.

Tonyan was cut on Sept. 2, then picked up by the Packers late in the season. Players signed to reserve/future contracts typically receive one- or two-year deals at the league minimum based on experience. Only those players who were not on active rosters at the end of a season may sign futures deals.

The Lions looked at Tonyan (6-foot-5, 237 pounds) as a receiving tight end. He played wide receiver at Indiana State, where he is No. 2 on the career receiving list with 150 catches. Tonyan was recruited to the Sycamores as a quarterback, but his athleticism allowed him to switch and flourish at wide receiver.

Tonyan led the Indiana State in receptions as a junior and senior. His 10 touchdown catches as a senior set a single-season school record.