Joliet detectives win award for solving house fire murders

Joliet police detectives receiving an award for solving the deaths of two women and a baby who died in a house fire on June 3, 2017. (Photo provided)

Five Joliet police detectives were awarded for their investigation of the deaths of two women and a baby that led to the arrests of three Joliet men.

Detectives Jim Voudrie, Tizoc Landeros, Jeffery German, Jose Martinez and Detective Sgt. Darrell Gavin received the Award for Excellence at the 2018 Illinois Homicide Investigators Association annual conference, according to a Joliet police news release.

The award was given to the investigators for “exhibiting the highest level of professional dedication and diligence during a homicide investigation,” Joliet police said.

“This is one example of many where the outstanding detectives of the Joliet Police Department did not rest until all responsible were charged for their crimes. The detectives are at their best when incidents are at their worst,” Interim Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner said in a statement.

He said the work of Voudrie, Landeros, German, Martinez and Gavin is “an example for all others to follow.”

“This award is well deserved, and I am honored to serve as their police chief,” Roechner said.

On June 3, 2017, a residence at 16 N. Center St. was set on fire with flare guns. The fire caused the the death of Regina Rogers, 28; her 11-month-old daughter, Royalty Rogers; and Jacquetta Rogers, 29.

The Joliet police investigation led to the arrests of Andy Cerros, 18, Manual A. Escamilla, 19, and Eric J. Raya, 20, all of Joliet. Each were charged with first-degree murder for allegedly firing a flare gun at the residence in a failed attempt to kill Rakeem Venson, who escaped from the fire unharmed.

Nominations for the Illinois Homicide Investigators Association awards are submitted from all over the state. There were over 900 attendees at the conference.