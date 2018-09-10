Woman charged with murder after running over boyfriend at Pheasant Run

Kathleen Vulpitta, 56, of River Grove, remains in DuPage County Jail on a $2 million bond after being charged with allegedly running over and killing her boyfriend at Pheasant Run Resort on Sept. 6. (Photo provided)

ST. CHARLES – A 56-year-old River Grove woman remains in DuPage County Jail on a $2 million bond after being charged with allegedly running over and killing her boyfriend at Pheasant Run Resort on Sept. 6.

Kathleen Vulpitta has been charged with one count of first degree murder in the death of, Earl K. Hagen, 61, of Plainfield. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 1 in front of Judge Brian Telander.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. Sept 6, the St. Charles Police Department and medics responded to a medical assist call at Pheasant Run Resort, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Upon their arrival, medics found Hagen unresponsive in the west parking lot at Pheasant Run Resort, the release stated.

Hagen had bruising and tire marks across his chest consistent with being run over by a vehicle, according to the release. An investigation led by the St. Charles Police Department resulted in charges against Vulpitta, the release stated.

Vulpitta and Hagen were staying at Pheasant Run Resort and at some point in time that evening, the pair left their room and went to the parking lot, the release stated. While in the parking lot, Vulpitta allegedly entered Hagen's vehicle and drove over him.

“Domestic violence is a silent epidemic that claims millions of victims each and every year, sometimes with irreversible results, as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The true tragedy of domestic violence deaths is that they are 100 percent avoidable. Throughout the country, local social service programs offer assistance and guidance to people in an abusive relationship on how they can safely remove themselves. I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Earl Hagen on their loss.”