Police: Chicago man shot girlfriend, man in Romeoville

A Chicago man shot his girlfriend and another man in Romeoville and hid in a parking lot to try to evade police.

The 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man, who Jaquan M. Wilkins, 22, of Chicago, allegedly shot were taken to a hospital in Downers Grove for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a Romeoville police news release.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, Romeoville officers were sent to the 200 block of McKool Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired, police said. When they arrived, they saw the woman and man lying in the yard of a residence with gunshot wounds.

Officers performed first aid on both until more help arrived from the Romeoville Fire Department. The woman suffered injuries in the shoulder and lower abdomen, while the man had been shot on his left shoulder.

The woman was able to tell police that Wilkins, her boyfriend, allegedly shot them.

Detectives later located Wilkins’ car in a semitrailer parking lot in McCook.

Officers from the Cook County Sheriff’s Fifth District SWAT Team approached Wilkins, who fled into the parking lot.

Officers found an open shipping container, and a Romeoville K9 located him. Wilkins surrendered and was arrested, police said.

He was taken to Will County jail on charges of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm and is being held on $2 million bond.