DeKalb County police reports for May 24, 2018

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

Jody M. Quinn, 32, of the 200 block of Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, was charged Sunday, May 20, with possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear warrant.

Quinn D. Meeks, 25, of the 400 block of Blackhawk Street, Aurora, was charged Monday, May 21, with theft.

James M. Billups, 31, of the 12500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, May 21, with soliciting without a license.

Henry J. Kizer, 32, of the 1100 block of State Street, DeKalb, was charged Monday, May 21, with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyron P. Johnson, 19, of the 1400 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, May 21, with soliciting without a license.

Armonee J. Greene, 21, of the 600 block of Spring Street, Aurora, was charged Monday, May 21, with possession of marijuana.

Carmi L. North-Nichols, 36, of the 800 block of Spiros Court, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, May 22, with retail theft.

Edward V. Kling, 53, of the 42W600 block of Jens Jensen Lane, Saint Charles, was charged Tuesday, May 22, with theft.

Nicole M. Albright, 32, of the 1400 block of Twombly Road, DeKalb, was charged Tuesday, May 22, with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

DeKalb County

Savanah Krafft, 23, of the 27500 block of Gerry Lane, Sycamore, was charged Wednesday, May 23, with driving under the influence.