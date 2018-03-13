Letter: Invest in schools through District 99 referendum

To the editor:

The [Community High School District 99] Master Facilities plan on the March 20 ballot puts kids first. The plan includes securing entrances, ADA improvements, air conditioning and updating our classrooms and labs. Learning commons put students closer to key supports. Deans, counselors, and teachers will be immediately available to our most vulnerable students. These modern spaces will promote collaboration and critical thinking – essential skills needed beyond high school. As a community, we must invest in our high schools to remain competitive with surrounding districts and continue to be a desirable place to live. It’s been two decades since D99 asked for more funding. This plan, if approved, will keep D99 as the second lowest taxing district in DuPage County. Public education is a great investment. It is a value investment in our future workforce and our community. We are all stakeholders and so I will be voting yes on March 20.

Tracy Weiner

Downers Grove