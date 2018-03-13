Letter: Choice to vote for Bibbiano is ‘easy’

To the editor:

I’m an educated, registered voter in DuPage County, and trying to decide who to vote for is sometimes overwhelming. I’ve known Mr. Frank Bibbiano for many years, and I know for sure that I will vote for him as the next sheriff of DuPage County. Mr. Bibbiano has always been friendly and kind to me, and always shows interest and concern for what’s going on in my life. When I’m out with my friends, I feel safe in my community, and I know that Mr. Bibbiano has helped the Sheriff’s Office keep all of our communities safe with minimal levels of crime. I also know he is in tune with the opioid usage that has too many times affected young people, and he is dedicated to help save as many lives as possible. Mr. Bibbiano is approachable and I know anyone can reach out to him whenever there is a problem or even a question. Thanks for making my choice to vote for you an easy one, Mr. Bibbiano.

John Meneghini

Carol Stream