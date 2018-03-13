Bond set at $50,000 for 2nd Chicago man accused of stealing RV in Elmhurst

Jon Twist, 29, of the 3500 block of South Western Boulevard, Chicago, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft in relation to the Feb. 13 theft of a recreational vehicle in Elmhurst. (Photo provided)

ELMHURST – Bond has been set at $50,000 with 10 percent to apply for the second of two Chicago men accused of stealing a recreational vehicle Feb. 13 from an Elmhurst storage facility.

Jon Twist, 29, of the 3500 block of South Western Boulevard, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft, both Class 2 felonies, in relation to the incident, according to a DuPage County State's Attorney's Office news release. Twist appeared in bond court the morning of March 13, where Judge Brian Telander set the bond, the release stated.

Twist's co-defendant, Joshua Ostrega, 27, of the 3500 block of South Western Avenue, appeared in bond court the morning of March 10, where Judge Michael Reidy set his bond in the same amount, according to the release. Ostrega also has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft, the release stated.

The victim noticed his RV was not at the storage facility in Elmhurst on Feb. 19 after it had been in storage over the winter, according to the release. An investigation into the matter led by the Elmhurst Police Department led to Ostrega and Twist.

It is alleged that on Feb. 13, the men went to the storage facility and entered the RV, the release stated. They allegedly left the facility, went to a nearby Walmart where they purchased a car battery, and then returned to the storage facility. The men then allegedly entered the RV again, and several minutes later, the RV and the vehicle in which the suspects arrived both left the facility, according to the release.

The next court appearance for the two men is scheduled for April 2 in front of Judge Brian Telander for arraignment.