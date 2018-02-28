HERE’S JUST A TASTE OF WHAT’S ON TAP ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES:

Elmhurst proudly presents its 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Now ranked as the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the Chicago area, a record crowd is expected this year on March 10 in the western suburb of Elmhurst. The parade features floats, marching units & animated characters along with local organizations, businesses and clubs. Don’t miss your chance to see over 80 floats, Irish Dancers, the Shannon Rovers, local team mascots – Benny the Bull, Southpaw & Tommy Hawk. Chicago Highlanders, Medinah Clowns, Elmhurst Armpit Orchestra, featuring the world’s largest drum & the York High School Marching Band. The fun begins at 11 a.m. with musical entertainment at Vallette and Spring Road, Prairie Path & Spring Road & McKinley at Spring Road. The parade will begin at the intersection of Wilson Street and Spring Roads and continue north on Spring Road in Elmhurst. The parade is only the beginning to this festive day. Stay for the food, music and family activities at this special community celebration.

Family fun abounds at Plainfield's Hometown Irish Parade The 16th Annual Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade will be held on Sunday, March 11. The parade steps off at 1 pm from Plainfield High School-Central Campus and continues through this historic downtown. Following the parade, the Village Preservation Association has lined up an extensive array of activities to keep the whole family entertained following the parade. Join the VPA in the heated tent adjacent to 24103 W Lockport Street, immediately following the parade. The tent will feature face painting, balloon sculptures, coloring contest by age group, bag toss competition for kids, and more. In addition to food options from downtown restaurants, the tent will also offer options from local food trucks. And special entertainment will be provided by some of the featured bagpipe bands and Irish dance groups from the parade.

Naperville goes green for St. Patrick's Day The West Suburban Irish's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10 in downtown Naperville. The parade begins at Naperville North High School, 899 N. Mill St., and continues to the Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. Parade-goers are encouraged to donate a nonperishable food item

to benefit the Loaves and Fishes Community Food Pantry. Prior to the parade, The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise and the West Suburban Irish are hosting a 5K race, run and walk at 8 a.m. The race begins and ends at the corner of Jackson and West Streets. Proceeds are used to provide health- related services to those in need. Visit stpaddysday5k.org for details. Each year, the West Suburban Irish honor the memory and good deeds of St. Patrick with an Irish Mass and Soda Bread Social Reception. The event will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Mar 13, at St. Rafael Catholic Church, Naperville.

Palatine 'Paints the Town Green' celebration and parade Festivities begin on Saturday, March 17 with Palatine's annual Irish Market under a tent outside of Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The St. Patrick's Day parade begins at 11 a.m. at Community Park, 200 E. Wood St. Residents are encouraged to bring food, clothing and donations to benefit Journeys, serving the suburban homeless. Irish entertainment begins at 12:30 throughout the downtown area.

East Dundee's Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade set for March 10 Bandito Barney's Beach Club and Rosie O'Hare's Public House in East Dundee host the sixth annual Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 10. This year's St. Patrick's Day Parade will march South from Wenholz Avenue and Water Street and then East on Barrington Avenue and then South on River Street, ending at Jackson Street. The Grandstand will be located on River Street just South of Barrington Avenue in front of the East Dundee Depot. Prior to the parade, take part in The Kilted 5k run and walk to benefit the F.I.S.H. Food Pantry & Friends of the Fox at 8:30 AM at Lifeline Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, 296 Williams Place, East Dundee. The race route is a straight in and out on the Fox River Trail path. Don't miss the Fireworks celebration at 7:30 p.m. on March 16, over the fox river.

It's family first in St Charles The St. Patrick's Parade, hosted annually in Downtown St. Charles, has become a family tradition. Thousands of people of all ages line Main Street Saturday, March 10 to watch the antics of cheerful leprechauns, listen to award-winning local marching bands, watch the elaborate and colorful floats glide down the street, pay tribute to the walking units of veterans, hear the melodic strains of the Celtic pipe bands, and see all the best that St. Charles has to offer. The parade steps off at 2 p.m.each year at Main and 6th Street. The route continues down Main Street and concludes at 4th Avenue. Follow the parade with a bevy of entertainment and events at McNally's Irish Pub and the Arcada Theater, both in Downtown St Charles.

Dixon St. Paddy's Day Parade and Party promises a rockin' time The Rock River Valley Shamrock Club will hold it's annual parade & party on Saturday, March 17. The parade line-up starts at 1pm at Dixon High School on Hennepin Ave and the parade kicks off at 3pm. Awards will be given for best float, largest clan and others. The party will be held following the parade at The Knights of Columbus Hall located at 506 W 3rd Street in Dixon. There will be a 50/50 raffle, silent auctions and other raffles with all proceeds going to the local food pantry. Admission to the party is a free-will cash donation OR canned goods. The best traditional corned beef dinner in town will be prepared by the Knights and available for purchase. The Irish band, The Gleason's, will perform all your Irish favorites from 5-9 pm.

City fun promised with parade, green river If a Chicago tradition is what you’re after, there’s nothing like the 58th annual downtown event Saturday, March 10. The Chicago River will be dyed green at 9 a.m. The best place to watch is at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. Organizers won’t reveal what’s in the dye -- “it’s a closely guarded secret” -- but they do say the formula has been tested safe for the environment. Then, one of the country’s largest St. Patty’s Day parades kicks off at noon beginning at Columbus Drive and Balbo Avenue and continuing north to Monroe Street. Admission is free.