February 29, 2024
News - DeKalb County
Genoa woman arrested, accused of DUI after driving car into field

By Shaw Local News Network

KINGSTON – A 44-year-old Genoa woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Saturday morning after she drove off the roadway and into a field in Kingston.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 1:15 a.m. to Pleasant Hill Road at Genoa Road in Kingston for a reported crash, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Melissa E. Bold, 44, of the 300 block of West First Street, Genoa, was driving a 2006 Dodge Charger northeast on Pleasant Hill Road at Genoa Road when she disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection, police said.

Bold then crossed Genoa Road and traveled off the roadway through a ditch and into a field.

The Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District took Bold to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with injuries not considered life-threatening.

She later was charged with DUI, disobeying a stop sign and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

