High school football: Prairie Ridge tops Nazareth for second straight Class 6A state championship

DeKALB – Prairie Ridge found the only way to top perfection was to repeat it.

The Wolves, who were undefeated Class 6A football state champions last year, finished an unblemished season with a 28-21 victory over Nazareth on Saturday in the 6A championship game at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.

This title proved to be a more difficult challenge than last year’s. Nazareth matched Prairie Ridge’s touchdowns up until the final minute. The Roadrunners drove to the Wolves’ 19-yard line with 7 seconds remaining, but Wolves defensive back Drew Norton intercepted quarterback Bobby Grimes’ pass at the goal line and the celebration was on.

“Everything flashed before my eyes from this whole season,” Norton said of his game-ending catch. “I was really blessed to make such a big play to help us. I just got in my drop and read the quarterback’s eyes, and luckily, I was in position that I could get the ball.”

Prairie Ridge’s dynamic quarterback Samson Evans finished his outstanding career in a fitting manner, directing the Wolves (14-0) on a 38-yard scoring drive that ended with his 4-yard touchdown with 1:01 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp, sensing the Roadrunners did not want to kick off to Evans, put him in a huddle with three other players at the 20 before the kickoff. As Jackson Rietz kicked off, Evans and Justin Mikolajczewski stayed at the 20, while Jackson Willis and Blake Brown moved back deep.

Evans picked up the short bouncing ball and returned it 38 yards to the Nazareth 38, and then scored from 4 yards out nine plays later.

Roadrunners coach Tim Racki felt he was outcoached on that play to get Evans the ball.

“[Evans] is in the Hall of Fame there,” said Racki, when asked to rank Evans among players he has coached against. “He’s a special, special player. Not just his skill set but his toughness. He’s an awfully tough player to take down.”

Nazareth, with its offensive speed and playmakers, was far from done, even with 80 yards to go and 1:01 remaining.

“We told our defense, you have a minute to win state,” Schremp said. “We have to make a play. Drew stepped up and made the biggest play of his life. This was a tougher road to win it than last year because there was so much focus on us. They’re out there playing for each other, and coaching these guys, I want them to leave having the thrill of a lifetime.”

Prairie Ridge, which has a current state-best 28-game winning streak, has not lost since the 2015 6A semifinals, a 35-27 setback against Montini. The Wolves have won three state titles in seven seasons and are the first area team to repeat as football state champs since Marian Central won 2A titles in 1986 and 1987.

“It’s a great win,” linebacker Joe Perhats said. “It’s amazing what this group of kids has been able to do, to win it last year and come through and win it this year. On the flipside, it’s sad [to end]. We’ve been playing together for 12 years. Mixed emotions, but ultimately very happy.”

With Devin Blakley and wide receivers Diamond Evans and Michael Love, the Wolves’ defense faced it’s biggest test.

“We probably haven’t seen anything like that since Huntley in Week 2,” linebacker Jacob Ommen said. “You put these guys on turf, and it’s another element. It’s an amazing feeling to win this; it just [stinks] that it’s over for us.”