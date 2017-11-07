Romeoville Target to close in February

The Target in Romeoville will be closing its doors on Feb. 3.

Target spokeswoman Erin Conroy confirmed that the company closes a handful of stores each year through an intentional process to "ensure the continued health of our portfolio."

Two Illinois stores are going to be among those closed, including the one in Romeoville and another in Matteson. Conroy added that all eligible Target store team members will be offered the option of transfering to another Target store.

"We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed," Conroy said in a statement. "Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability. This decision was not made lightly."

Conroy added that Target opened 32 stores in 2017, which created more than 2,000 jobs.