Goss; The playoffs, and what might have been

This is a difficult time in the football season for teams saddled with a fifth loss last week, in Week 7. They have two more games to play knowing the playoffs no longer are possible.

Teams with 3-4 records at this time, or that are 4-3 with limited playoff points (opponent victories), have the mindset that their playoffs have begun early. If they lose either of the next two weeks, their season will be over after Week 9.

Joliet Catholic fell to 2-5 last week with a 17-14 loss to Benet. The Hilltoppers hurt themselves with a few key penalties, failed to score after a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line, yet rallied from a 17-0 deficit and had the ball last. Put that game and the last-minute 30-29 loss to St. Patrick in the win column, and the Hilltoppers likely would have been headed to the 5A playoffs.

Plainfield Central (3-4) and Plainfield South (3-4) are two area teams in the position of needing two more victories to qualify.

The stinger on Central’s résumé is the 21-17 loss to Joliet West in the closing seconds. Had the Wildcats won that game, they would need to beat Romeoville this week to qualify. Now they must beat the Spartans and Southwest Prairie Conference tri-leader Oswego.

South endured a three-game losing streak early in the season. That included a 19-18 loss to Joliet West after leading 18-0, a 21-14 overtime loss to Plainfield Central and a 14-7 loss to SPC tri-leader Oswego East in a game where South led much of the way. The Cougars are a few plays from being 6-1. Instead, they are in a spot where they now must beat two of the SPC tri-leaders, Oswego and Minooka, to get in.

Meanwhile, we have 12 teams in the area that will be in the playoffs, and a 13th, Joliet West, that will qualify if it can take care of business Saturday against Joliet Central. The Tigers’ last-second 21-17 victory over Plainfield Central in Week 6 is looming large for both teams.

The list of qualifiers includes Providence Catholic, which lost its first two games to defending state champions and knew it was finishing the season against Loyola and Mount Carmel. So the Celtics went out and did what had to be done. They have won five straight to qualify for the playoffs and will entertain Loyola on Friday night with the Catholic League Blue title on the line.

I wouldn’t put it past the Celtics to win one or both of their remaining games. Even if they do not win either, however, they will enter the playoffs as a team nobody will want to see coming.

It’s the usual story. One way or another, you need five victories before you can demonstrate your playoff worthiness.

• Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.