Roark, Cingrani could play roles in NL playoffs

The bottom line on the Major League Baseball trades that happened at the non-waiver deadline is the rich got richer.

Everything else being equal, that should mean the playoffs will be that much more intriguing.

If the National League season plays out the way it appears it will, Arizona would meet Colorado in the wild-card game, with the winner facing the Dodgers in one division series. If the Dodgers do not finish with the best regular-season record, there should be an investigation.

That will leave the Cubs facing the Washington Nationals in the other division series. That series would open in Washington if the Nationals finish with a better record, which it appears will be the case.

If Wilmington graduate Tanner Roark can pitch well the last couple of months to earn a spot in Washington’s playoff rotation, it likely would not be one of the top two spots. That would mean he possibly could start a game at Wrigley Field.

Roark is 8-7 with a 4.93 ERA. In 21 games, 20 of which are starts, he has pitched 1182/3 innings and allowed 122 hits and 44 walks while striking out 104.

Meanwhile, if the Dodgers and Cubs advance to the NL Championship Series, perhaps Dodgers left-hander Tony Cingrani (Lincoln-Way Central), working out of the bullpen, would play a role in deciding the outcome of a game or games played in Chicago.

Struggling of late, Cingrani was traded Monday from the Cincinnati Reds to Los Angeles for outfielder Scott Van Slyke and young catcher Hendrick Clementina. Now he finds himself in a situation where if he can get things straightened out, he could become a key member of the bullpen for what arguably is baseball’s best team.

Cingrani, 28, was a third-round pick of the Reds in 2011 and will not be eligible for free agency until 2020. He has been in a funk, plagued by home-run balls, and his ERA has risen to 5.40. However, he has struck out 24 and walked six, a good ratio, in 231/3 innings.

Another thought occurred with the rash of trades that happened this week.

Left-hander Tyler Jay (Lemont), whom Minnesota made the No. 6 overall pick in the country in 2015, has battled injury problems and has pitched two innings all season for Double-A Chattanooga.

Getting past the arm issues is most important for Jay. Regardless, the Twins do not seem to have made a final determination on whether his future is in the bullpen or in the starting rotation. If it’s starting, the day may come when the Joliet area contributes two left-handed starters to the Twins’ rotation.

The other would be Dietrich Enns (Lincoln-Way East). He was traded Sunday from the Yankees to Minnesota with pitching prospect Zack Littrell for left-hander Jaime Garcia.

Enns, 26, who probably will be assigned to Triple-A Rochester, was 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA in seven starts for the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In 391/3 innings, he allowed 30 hits and 10 walks while striking out 37.

Enns also has had some injury issues, including earlier this season. But when healthy, he has been outstanding throughout his minor league career, and it appears the big leagues are in his future. Everyone craves left-handers who can get people out.

Back in the major leagues, the string of strong starts for right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (Minooka) ended at seven Monday when he allowed five earned runs on seven hits in four innings and took the loss as the Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-6.

Foltynewicz, the 19th overall draft pick in 2010 by the Houston Astros, is 9-6 with a 4.08 ERA. In 21 games, including 20 starts, he has pitched 1142/3 innings and allowed 121 hits and 42 walks while striking out 104. Monday’s game notwithstanding, Foltynewicz is on track toward establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation type.

The other area player with a major-league resume in 2017 is Boston first baseman Sam Travis (Providence).

He has been up-and-down between the Red Sox and Triple-A Pawtucket, and he currently is in Triple-A. He has begun hitting well again and is at .273 (56 for 205) at Pawtucket with 12 doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs.

