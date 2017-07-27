Third child dies from Beecher crash

The third child injured in a crash Monday morning in the Beecher area has died.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that 6-year-old Owen Schmidt, who had been in a medically induced coma, succumbed to his injuries at 2:39 a.m. Thursday.

“The sheriff's office was advised by the Cook County Medical Examiner that Owen passed away today at 2:39 a.m.,” a news release stated. “The sheriff's office extends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Schmidt family.”

Owen was in a Subaru Outback driven by his mother, 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt, heading north on Yates Avenue near Beecher when an eastbound Chevy S-10 pickup truck blew a stop sign at Corning Road and slammed into the Subaru’s driver’s side about 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the release.

Lindsey and Caleb Schmidt, her 1-year-old son, were pronounced dead at the scene about two hours later. Lindsey’s 4-year-old son, Weston Schmidt, died Tuesday evening at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Lindsey was also pregnant at the time.

The 25-year-old man who was driving the pickup truck was treated for a large laceration to his arm, the sheriff’s office said.

Lindsey was driving her children to a summer bible camp at the time of the crash, and was reportedly just a short distance from their home.

The incident is still under investigation.