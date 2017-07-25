Cops: 2 children remain critical following crash that killed pregnant mom and her 1-year-old son

Two children injured in a car crash that claimed the lives of their pregnant mother and 1-year-old brother remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

“This morning, Will County Sheriff’s deputies visited University of Chicago, Comer’s Children’s Hospital, and have reported that the two children, ages 4 and 6, that were involved in the fatal accident (Monday), remain in critical condition,” the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday press release.

"The 6-year-old was placed into a medically induced coma (and) both of them are on life-support," the release said.

The children's mother, 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt, and their 1-year-old brother, Caleb Schmidt, were killed in the crash.

Schmidt was driving her children to a summer bible camp at the time of the crash, police said.

The toddlers were first taken to St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, Indiana.

Schmidt was heading north on Yates Avenue near Beecher in a 2014 Subaru Outback when an eastbound Chevy S-10 pickup blew a stop sign at Corning Road and slammed into the Subaru's driver's side about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Schmidt and her son were pronounced deceased at the scene about two hours later.

"The 25-year-old man who was driving the pickup truck is currently being treated for a large laceration to his arm," the sheriff's office said. On Monday, "he was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn to undergo minor reconstruction surgery."

The man is in stable condition, police said.

“Deputies have spoken to the driver and have stated that he is fully cooperating with them,” police said. ”Charges are pending.”