Hockey: Carpentersville native Jack Randl selected to U.S. Under-18 Select Team

Carpentersville native Jack Randl was among 22 athletes chosen to play on the USA Hockey Under-18 Select Team at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup Tournament in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Bratislava, Slovakia.

The tournament begins Aug. 7 and is held every year for under-18 national teams from across the world. The 22 players on this year’s U.S. roster are from nine different states.

Randl, 17, is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound left winger who plays for the Omaha Lancers in the United State Hockey League. He is committed to play collegiately at Michigan. Randl attended Jacobs High School before joining the Lancers.

Randl also played with the Chicago Mission Hockey Club, which produced Division I talents from the area such as Notre Dame’s Tory Dello (Crystal Lake) and Arizona State’s Jack Rowe (Cary). Three former Mission players also play for the Blackhawks: Ryan Hartman, Nick Schmaltz and Vinnie Hinostroza.