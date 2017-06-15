DeKalb County police reports for June 15, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb Police Department

Sylvia C. Olson, 22, of the 100 block of Oakwood Road, Indian Creek, was charged Friday, June 9, with aggravated assault, possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and violating an order of protection.

Javonte C. Williams, 22, of the 1100 block of Varsity Boulevard, DeKalb, was charged Friday, June 9, with domestic battery.

James S. Mayes, 32, of the 4900 block of West Ferdinand Street, Chicago, was charged Friday, June 9, with criminal trespass to land.

Thomas V. Allen, 48, of the 1400 block of Reserve Lane, DeKalb, was charged Saturday, June 10, with domestic battery.

Richard L. Osby, 32, transient, of DeKalb, was charged Saturday, June 10, with possession of a controlled substance.