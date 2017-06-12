Joliet chamber starts African American Business Association

JOLIET – The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday announced a kickoff event for a new African American Business Association.

The event will be 5 to 7 p.m. July 20 at the Jacob Henry Victorian Ballroom.

The Chamber in a news release said there is no charge for the event.

The African American Business Association is being formed after the Chamber was approached by individuals in the community about the need for a business group focused on African-American business owners, managers and employees, the chamber said in the release.

“The main drive is to open new doors, develop future entrepreneurs, strengthen skills and expand networks,” the chamber said in the release.

The focus of the group will be on business and economic development, job readiness, professional development and networking/ special events, the chamber said.

For information, contact the chamber at 815-727-5371.