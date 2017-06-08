Teen shot by Marengo police officer faces felony charges

WOODSTOCK — A 16-year-old boy faces felony assault and weapons charges after being accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a veteran Marengo police officer and threatening to shoot him before the officer shot the teen last month.

Marengo officer Jerry Rzotkiewicz shot the teen once in the chest May 13. The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a review of the shooting found it was justified.

"Following its review of the investigation, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office finds that the Marengo officer was facing an imminent threat of deadly force and acted appropriately in self-defense and in accordance with his responsibilities as a peace officer," the release said.

The state's attorney's office also said the teenager would be charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, both Class 4 felonies. Sentencing ranges for juvenile cases differ from adult felony cases. The teenager's name hasn't been released because of his age.

Members of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry County Investigative Assistance Team reviewed the officer-involved shooting that happened in the driveway at 709 E. Prairie St. in Marengo.

Police responded to a report of suspicious activity just after 11 p.m. May 13 involving subjects approaching houses in the area of the home before the shooting occurred.

Rzotkiewicz, who was in uniform and in a marked squad car, found a 16-year-old boy about 11:14 p.m. who appeared from underneath a parked vehicle, according to a news release. When Rzotkiewicz approached, the teen drew a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, pointed it at the officer and said he would shoot him.

He also told the officer he did not want to go back to jail, according to court documents.

Rzotkiewicz drew his weapon and told the teen repeatedly to put the gun down. About a minute later, Rzotkiewicz fired his gun and struck the teenager once in the chest, according to a news release.

The 16-year-old was taken to Rockford Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Authorities previously said he was released from the hospital the next day and has since been taken into custody on an unrelated juvenile warrant.

Rzotkiewicz was placed on administrative leave, a normal department policy after an officer-involved shooting, after the incident. Calls to Marengo Police Chief Rich Solarz were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.