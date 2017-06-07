Grundy County area police reports: June 12, 2017

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Adam Seidler, 26, of Morris was arrested June 4 by Morris police and charged with obstructing a peace officer, public intoxication and indecent conduct. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail, where he paid his bond and was released wtih a court date of July 10.

• Gary Leibnitz, 52, of Gardner, was arrested June 2 by Morris police on a Will County warrant for failure to appear for resisting police. He posted bond and was released with a Will County court date of July 5.

• William Leonard, of Gillette, Wyoming, was arrested June 5 by Morris police and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and no valid driver's license. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail, where he could not post bond and awaits a court date of June 15.

• Michael Crane, 33, of Morris, was arrested June 8 by Morris police and chaged with burglary, obstructing justice and an in-state warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail, where he was held for prosecution.

MINOOKA

• Nicholas Hanes, 27, of Hatfield, Penn., was arrested June 10 by Minooka police and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and a Pennsylvania warrant for failure to appear on retail theft. He did not post bond and extradition was waived. He has a court date of June 19.

SENECA

• Alyssa Zavodny, 19, of Oak Forest, was arrested May 30 by Seneca police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She posted bond and was released with a court date of July 6.

• Justin Davis, 21, of Schererville, Indiana, was arrested May 30 by Seneca police and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He posted bond and was released with a court date of July 6.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• George Honiotes, 53, of Morris, was arrested May 31 by the sheriff's department and charged with domestic battery. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 6.

• Jose Vazquez, 32, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested May 31 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 26.

• Donald Osborne, 56, of Elgin, was arrested May 28 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 19.

• Christopher Yard, 24, of Dwight, was arrested May 28 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 19.

• Carli Damato, 34, of Morris, was arrested May 30 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence. She posted bond and was released with a court date of June 19.

• Nathanel Seabert, 18, of South Wilmington, was arrested June 2 by the sheriff's department and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of June 8.

• Kristopher Honel, 32, of Bourbonnais, was arrested June 3 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of July 10.

• Richard Webb, 27, of Gardner, was arrested June 3 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 26.

• Dennis Anderson, 61, of Minooka, was arrested June 3 by the sheriff's department and charged with domestic battery. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of June 6.

• Navjeet Gill, 27, of Morris, was arrested June 9 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 26.

• Alex Hartell, 21, of Joliet, was arrested June 9 by the sheriff’s department and charged with burglary. He was unable to post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of June 15.

• Tristan Grisko, 20, of Palos Hills, was arrested June 10 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 26.