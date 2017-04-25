Grundy County area police reports: April 25, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Sean Gunter, 24, of Morris, was arrested April 21 by Morris police and charged with criminal trespass to real property. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 15.

• Lucitania Cesena, 19, of Wilmington, was arrested April 12 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Edward Enk, 35, of Morocco, Ind., was arrested April 22 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Cole Clement, 20, of Chicago, was arrested April 22 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended and other mutliple traffic citations. He was unable to post bond and was transported to Grundy County Jail. An initial court date is set for May 22.

• Sean Blythe, 31, of Morris, was arrested April 22 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 22.

• Adam Stevens, 33, of Morris, was arrested April 24 by Morris police and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was taken into custody and later transported to the Grundy County Jail. An initial court date is set for June 5.

• Jose Jurarez, 53, of Seneca, was arrested April 23 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. He was issued a notice to appear in court on June 5.

• Monica Axelson, 53, of Dwight, was arrested April 23 by Morris police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She posted bond and was released.

• Alexandra Latham, 26, of Mazon, was arrested April 24 by Morris police and charged with electronics communication and driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 8.

• Armando Solis-Medina, 68, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested April 24 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. He was issued a notice to appear in court on June 5.

• Harvey Davis III, 29, of Chicago, was arrested April 24 by Morris police and charged with driving while license revoked. He posted bond and was released with a court date of June 5.

• Richard Gumienny, 29, of Chicago, was arrested April 24 by Morris police and charged with driving while license revoked. He could not post bond and was taken to the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of May 22.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Ranesh Phillips, 39, of Chicago, was arrested April 20 by the sheriff's department and charged with domestic battery. He posted bond and was released with a court date of May 2.

• Hannah Potter, 19, of Morris, was arrested April 20 by the sheriff’s department on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. She posted bond and was released with a court date of May 8.