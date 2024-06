Four players scored for the D155 Predators in a 4-1 win Friday at Evanston. Nick Michelsen (Crystal Lake Central), Cory Zordan (Prairie Ridge), Dylan Poulin (Central) and Russell Catt (PR) scored goals.

Kyle Smolen (PR), Sam Gentges (PR), Lukas Sokalski (PR) and Richie Gajdzik (Central) had assists.

Goalie Clint Billimack made 13 saves.