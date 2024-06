Five different D155 Predators scored in a 5-2 win over Carmel on Thursday at Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills. Cory Zordan (Prairie Ridge) and Brennan Kelly (Prairie Ridge) scored in the first period to put the Predators up, 2-0.

Richie Gajdzik (Crystal Lake Central) and Johnny Lenzi (Prairie Ridge) scored in the second period and Russell Catt (Prairie Ridge) added an empty net goal in the third.

Predators goalie Clint Billimack (Central) made 41 saves.