Grundy County area police reports: January 10, 2017

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Charta Brown, 28, of South Holland, was arrested Dec. 27 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving with a suspended license. She posted bond and was released with a court date of March 13.

• Eric Haish, 39, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 27 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 23.

• Lance Hayes, 38, of Joliet, was arrested Dec. 27 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving with a suspended license. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 14.

• Benjamin Brock, 38, of Diamond, was arrested Jan. 3 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic battery. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Jan. 31.

• Danielle Hite, 36, of Peoria, was arrested Jan. 8 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department on an in-state warrant. She posted bond and was released with a court date of April 27.

MORRIS

• Kenneth Bryant, 54, of Morris, was arrested Jan. 3 by Morris police on a LaSalle County warrant for failing to appear on a theft charge. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 12.

• Dakota Workman, 24, of Morris, was arrested Jan.3 by Morris police for Peoria County warrant. He was not able to post bone and was transported to Grundy County Jail.

• Ricky Barefield, 36, of Joliet, was arrested Jan. 4 by Morris police on a warrant for failure to appear. He was not able to post bond and was transported by Grundy County Jail.

• Amber Weissmann, 29, of Braidwood, was arrested Jan. 6 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe. She was unable to post bond and is currently being held in Grundy County Jail.