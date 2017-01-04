June 03, 2024
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyAlerts | Morris Herald-NewsBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Grundy County area police reports: January 10, 2017

By Shaw Local News Network
Handcuffs

Handcuffs

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• Charta Brown, 28, of South Holland, was arrested Dec. 27 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving with a suspended license. She posted bond and was released with a court date of March 13.

• Eric Haish, 39, of Morris, was arrested Dec. 27 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 23.

• Lance Hayes, 38, of Joliet, was arrested Dec. 27 by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving with a suspended license. He posted bond and was released with a court date of March 14.

• Benjamin Brock, 38, of Diamond, was arrested Jan. 3 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic battery. He did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Jan. 31.

• Danielle Hite, 36, of Peoria, was arrested Jan. 8 by Grundy County Sheriff's Department on an in-state warrant. She posted bond and was released with a court date of April 27.

MORRIS

• Kenneth Bryant, 54, of Morris, was arrested Jan. 3 by Morris police on a LaSalle County warrant for failing to appear on a theft charge. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Jan. 12.

• Dakota Workman, 24, of Morris, was arrested Jan.3 by Morris police for Peoria County warrant. He was not able to post bone and was transported to Grundy County Jail.

• Ricky Barefield, 36, of Joliet, was arrested Jan. 4 by Morris police on a warrant for failure to appear. He was not able to post bond and was transported by Grundy County Jail.

• Amber Weissmann, 29, of Braidwood, was arrested Jan. 6 by Morris police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe. She was unable to post bond and is currently being held in Grundy County Jail.

Grundy CountyMorrisPolice Reports
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois